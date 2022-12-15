SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Leilani Simon indicted on murder charges by grand jury

By Max Diekneite and Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon was indicted on felony charges on Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

According to Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones, the grand jury indicted Leilani Simon for malice murder, two counts of felony murder, concealing the death of another, false report of a crime and 14 counts of making false statements to police.

In the indictment, the grand jury said Leilani Simon assaulted Quinton with an unknown object and then discarded his body in a dumpster at the Azalea Mobile Home Plaza. The indictment later says Leilani falsely claimed she was just throwing away “normal household garbage.”

Under a separate charge of making a false statement, the indictment states that Leilani admitted that she left her home to meet up with her drug dealer. This, just hours before she’s accused of putting her son’s body in a dumpster.

Cook Jones said the case will not be releasing any evidence she believes could jeopardize the case.

“Not revealing this evidence also ensures that the criminal proceedings remain fair, just, untainted and that this case is not tried in the court of public opinion, but is resolved in a court of law,” Cook Jones said.

Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. Multiple agencies searched a Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road for the remains of Quinton for weeks.

DNA analysis confirmed bones found on Nov. 18 in the landfill belonged to Quinton.

Leilani Simon Indicted

#WATCH: The Chatham County District Attorney's Office is speaking after Leilani Simon was indicted by a grand jury. >>> https://bit.ly/3WdhBVy

Posted by WTOC-TV on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home.
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire

Latest News

This new hotel would have a total of 152 rooms on six floors. The second floor will hold a...
New hotel could be coming to Spring Street in downtown Charleston
Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
Colleton County officials say a woman was life-flighted after a shooting incident in Johnsville...
Officials: Woman airlifted after Johnsville shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
Crews are working a crash at Maybank Highway and Fenwick Hall Allee.
Maybank Hwy. crash blocking lanes coming into Johns Island