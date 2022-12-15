SC Lottery
Local healthcare provider giving away free healthcare to small businesses

10 small businesses will be awarded free healthcare for three months.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:12 AM EST
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - NasonCare, a Charleston area healthcare center, is giving away free healthcare to 10 local small businesses and their employees.

Dr. Baron Nason, owner, and medical director of NasonCare says his team is doing all they can to help combat the rising cost of healthcare.

Nason runs what he calls a one-stop shop offering urgent care, primary care, and employee care.

The lack of affordable healthcare for employers, recruitment issues and the effects of COVID are all reasons Nason says he knew this giveaway was needed.

Nason has a handful of patients who’ve had to make the tough decision between paying for healthcare or their mortgage and he sees the medical effects of this.

“They delay coming in and that’s why it’s such a problem. By the time I see patients, many times they become so ill that they require hospitalization or possibly even surgery that may have been prevented if they had come in early,” Nason says.

The only requirements are that the small businesses applying must be in the Tri-County and have no more than 10 employees.

After the three months are up, Nason encourages the employees to sign up for NasonCare’s employee medical membership. At $49 a month patients will have access to procedures, medications and labs.

Nason says this is his small way of helping employees who simply can’t afford healthcare.

If you work for a small business or own one in the Tri-County and want to register for the giveaway you must do so by Dec. 31.

Click here to register.

