Mostafa’s 25 lead Coastal Carolina past South Dakota 87-86

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Essam Mostafa scored 25 points as Coastal Carolina beat South Dakota 87-86 on Wednesday night.

Mostafa also added 11 rebounds for the Chanticleers (6-4). Jomaru Brown was 5 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line to add 19 points. Linton Brown was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

A.J. Plitzuweit led the way for the Coyotes (5-7) with 19 points and five assists. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 18 points for South Dakota. Tasos Kamateros also put up 17 points and six assists.

