SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

New hotel could be coming to Spring Street in downtown Charleston

This development would be facing a senior living facility and a main corridor for MUSC’s main campus.
By Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans for a new hotel on Spring Street in downtown Charleston have been temporarily put on pause. This development would be facing a senior living facility and a main corridor for MUSC’s main campus.

This new hotel would have a total of 152 rooms on six floors. The second floor will hold a large meeting area, a courtyard and quiet garden area as well as a small exterior rooftop located on the sixth floor.

One of the main attributes of the exterior is a veil screening that the architects say provide additional privacy to the residents and a more contemporary look.

Different Charleston organizations say they don’t want it to be a distraction to the historic area.

“It’s a busy transitional zone with the historic district that has a limited surrounding historic structure for context,” Justin Schwebler, properties manager for the Historic Charleston Foundation, said. “So, we agree that a contemporary design could be appropriate with this site. The current design, however, feels disjointed.”

Erin Minnigan, director of historic preservation for the Preservation Society of Charleston, agrees.

“While we feel like the design is starting off in a strong place and it holds promise, due to the degree of restudy, we are suggesting the architectural expression of the building,” Minnigan said. “We feel like the project should be deferred at this time.”

The city decided the plans need to be revisited to consider these concerns. Robert Summerfield, director of planning, preservation and sustainability for the city of Charleston, says pricing for the construction will be based on the market when the construction begins.

MORE: Charleston city leaders to review plans for senior living facility on King Street

“From the city’s planning aspect, it’s really about making sure that those hotels are going places that are right for them, that have the infrastructure to be able to support that type of use are connected to the things that tourists are trying to get to that are least disruptive to our community and to our neighborhoods,” Summerfield said.

The city says there is currently no timeline of when this project will be finished. The developers and architects will have to come back with the restudied plan next before it moves forward.

Another development that the board pushed forward was a senior living center located at 609 King St. This was the second time this project was put in front of the board after a restudy from the original plans. The city says they were satisfied with the revisions, and it will come back again for another review. There is currently no timeline of when construction is expected to begin.

Renderings and plans for both of these projects can be found in the meeting’s PowerPoint presentation, here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home.
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire

Latest News

Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
Crews are working a crash at Maybank Highway and Fenwick Hall Allee.
Maybank Hwy. crash blocking lanes coming into Johns Island
Officers with the Charleston Police Department helped out the big man from the North Pole with...
Charleston police help with special escort to deliver gifts to the Ronald McDonald House