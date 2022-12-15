New hotel could be coming to Spring Street in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans for a new hotel on Spring Street in downtown Charleston have been temporarily put on pause. This development would be facing a senior living facility and a main corridor for MUSC’s main campus.

This new hotel would have a total of 152 rooms on six floors. The second floor will hold a large meeting area, a courtyard and quiet garden area as well as a small exterior rooftop located on the sixth floor.

One of the main attributes of the exterior is a veil screening that the architects say provide additional privacy to the residents and a more contemporary look.

Different Charleston organizations say they don’t want it to be a distraction to the historic area.

“It’s a busy transitional zone with the historic district that has a limited surrounding historic structure for context,” Justin Schwebler, properties manager for the Historic Charleston Foundation, said. “So, we agree that a contemporary design could be appropriate with this site. The current design, however, feels disjointed.”

Erin Minnigan, director of historic preservation for the Preservation Society of Charleston, agrees.

“While we feel like the design is starting off in a strong place and it holds promise, due to the degree of restudy, we are suggesting the architectural expression of the building,” Minnigan said. “We feel like the project should be deferred at this time.”

The city decided the plans need to be revisited to consider these concerns. Robert Summerfield, director of planning, preservation and sustainability for the city of Charleston, says pricing for the construction will be based on the market when the construction begins.

“From the city’s planning aspect, it’s really about making sure that those hotels are going places that are right for them, that have the infrastructure to be able to support that type of use are connected to the things that tourists are trying to get to that are least disruptive to our community and to our neighborhoods,” Summerfield said.

The city says there is currently no timeline of when this project will be finished. The developers and architects will have to come back with the restudied plan next before it moves forward.

Another development that the board pushed forward was a senior living center located at 609 King St. This was the second time this project was put in front of the board after a restudy from the original plans. The city says they were satisfied with the revisions, and it will come back again for another review. There is currently no timeline of when construction is expected to begin.

Renderings and plans for both of these projects can be found in the meeting’s PowerPoint presentation, here.

