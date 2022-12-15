SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion

North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental...
North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide.

After a recent expansion to a new location, right next to the Destiny Worship Center off Azalea Drive in North Charleston, North Charleston Dental Outreach is even more accessible to the Lowcountry community.

Dr. Bill Sasser, the Dental Director of North Charleston Dental Outreach, said their new clinic is fully handicap accessible, equipped with new technology and allows for more preventative care.

The clinic takes appointments Monday through Wednesday for cleanings and fillings and takes toothache emergencies on a walk-in basis on Thursdays. Dr. Sasser said they have about 10 dentists who volunteer their time at the clinic, along with MUSC dental students who help deliver care.

He said the clinic is designed for people who need dental care but who can’t afford it or don’t have dental insurance. It runs entirely on donations, however, they do appreciate when patients can contribute a little toward the cost of their care.

Dr. Sasser said he enjoys showing love to people in the community by doing their dental work.

“Quite honestly, the volunteering part of my career has actually been the most rewarding part. It’s great to do something for somebody that can’t compensate you for it,” Dr. Sasser said.

To schedule an appointment, call (843) 740-7114.

If you are interested in volunteering with the clinic as a dentist, dental student, or non-clinical volunteer, send an email to info@northcharlestondentaloutreach.com.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights from Charleston International Airport...
Spirit Airlines takes to the skies from Charleston International in 2023

Latest News

10 small businesses will be awarded free healthcare for three months.
Local healthcare provider giving away free healthcare to small businesses
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Local healthcare provider giving away free healthcare to small businesses
This new hotel would have a total of 152 rooms on six floors. The second floor will hold a...
New hotel could be coming to Spring Street in downtown Charleston
Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K