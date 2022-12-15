Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide.

After a recent expansion to a new location, right next to the Destiny Worship Center off Azalea Drive in North Charleston, North Charleston Dental Outreach is even more accessible to the Lowcountry community.

Dr. Bill Sasser, the Dental Director of North Charleston Dental Outreach, said their new clinic is fully handicap accessible, equipped with new technology and allows for more preventative care.

The clinic takes appointments Monday through Wednesday for cleanings and fillings and takes toothache emergencies on a walk-in basis on Thursdays. Dr. Sasser said they have about 10 dentists who volunteer their time at the clinic, along with MUSC dental students who help deliver care.

He said the clinic is designed for people who need dental care but who can’t afford it or don’t have dental insurance. It runs entirely on donations, however, they do appreciate when patients can contribute a little toward the cost of their care.

Dr. Sasser said he enjoys showing love to people in the community by doing their dental work.

“Quite honestly, the volunteering part of my career has actually been the most rewarding part. It’s great to do something for somebody that can’t compensate you for it,” Dr. Sasser said.

To schedule an appointment, call (843) 740-7114.

If you are interested in volunteering with the clinic as a dentist, dental student, or non-clinical volunteer, send an email to info@northcharlestondentaloutreach.com.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.