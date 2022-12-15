SC Lottery
Officials: Woman airlifted after Johnsville shooting

Colleton County officials say a woman was life-flighted after a shooting incident in Johnsville...
Colleton County officials say a woman was life-flighted after a shooting incident in Johnsville Tuesday night.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County officials say a woman was life-flighted after a shooting incident in Johnsville Tuesday night.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a woman was shot in the area of 955 Silkhope Ln. at approximately 9 p.m.

First responders treated the woman and requested a medical helicopter. A CARE Flight helicopter took the woman to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

