Ralph H. Johnson VA hosting PACT Act information session for veterans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System on Thursday is hosting an informational event about the PACT Act for veterans.

The hospital says specialists in eligibility, enrollment and benefits claims will be at the North Charleston outpatient clinic from noon - 4 p.m. to answer questions.

The PACT Act was signed into law on Aug. 10 and expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins.

Officials say burn pit and toxic exposure screenings will also be available.

The North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic is located at 6450 Rivers Avenue.

