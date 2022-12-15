Report: Bank robbery suspect wrote ‘I have a bomb’ in note to employee

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a bank in West Ashley Friday.

Laval Hazel, 36, is charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal.

Charleston Police responded to the United Bank on Orleans Road at 5:46 p.m.

Police say a person walked into the bank and gave a note to an employee demanding money. The note read, “I have a bomb,” according to an incident report.

The employee gave the suspect all the available money from the drawer, and the suspect left the bank, the incident report states.

Hazel is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

His bond was set at $150,000.

