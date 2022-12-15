SC withholding tax tables adjusted for tax cuts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most South Carolinians will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023.

The state’s Department of Revenue made the adjustments as a result of the tax cuts made by state lawmakers in the summer.

The cuts dropped the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% beginning in 2022. The agency said the top rate could be further reduced in the future based on certain general fund tests being met.

SCDOR updated the tax tables for 2023 after taking the tax cuts into account. The tables are used by employers to determine the amount of state income tax is taken out of workers’ paychecks.

The new tax tables take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

