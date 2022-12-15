SC Lottery
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17, 2023.

The Chrisleys were sentenced last month on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in a minimum-security prison in Pensacola, while his wife will serve seven years at a medium-security prison in Marianna.

Each will also serve three years of supervised release, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

