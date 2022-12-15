Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building.

The pair traveled together to Washington D.C. for the former president’s rally.

The Department of Justice has released several of those videos taken by Clifton as well as surveillance video obtained by Capitol police.

“We’ve broken past the barriers; we’ve reached the doors to the capitol building,” they can be heard saying on the video.

They then continue to document their experience and follow the crowds inside.

Authorities initially were tipped off that Clifton “bragged” to his co-workers about the experience, even sharing photos and videos with them.

The FBI interviewed several of them, who then provided additional videos.

In surveillance video, they can also be seen in the visitor’s center, in the crypt and in the crypt lobby before they were escorted out by Capitol Police.

They are both facing a maximum fine of $500 and up to six months in jail.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023.

