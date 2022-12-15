SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Venomous Portuguese man o’ war washes up on Sullivan’s Island

The animal, which is closely related to the jellyfish, is commonly found in the Atlantic Ocean....
The animal, which is closely related to the jellyfish, is commonly found in the Atlantic Ocean. It lives on the ocean surface and has no means of propulsion.(Town of Sullivan's Island)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island says a Portuguese Man o’ War washed up on the beach Thursday.

The animal, which is closely related to the jellyfish, is commonly found in the Atlantic Ocean. It lives on the ocean surface and has no means of propulsion.

Town officials say the animal may have been driven toward the Charleston area by recent wind circulation from warm water near the Gulf Steam.

The Portuguese man o’ war has long venomous tentacles that can inflict a painful sting on swimmers or beach walkers.

Town Administrator Andy Benke says in the coming weeks, beach visitors should exercise caution in the ocean and on the beach to avoid contact with the man o’ war.

“Although the colder water near the beach may kill the Man-o-War, it still has the capacity to sting and cause pain,” Benke stated in a news release.

So far, there have been no reports of any stings.

If stung, the town says the suggested remedy is to rinse immediately with salt water to wash away any microscopic nematocysts. Studies show fresh water is less effective as a treatment.

In the event of a severe allergic reaction, dial 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game
Brandon Brigman, 28, is charged with two counts of grand larceny greater than $2,000 but less...
Report: Man dressed in Christmas suit arrested after golf cart chase
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

East Montague Avenue at Gaynor Street and Remount Road at Dutton Avenue are blocked by the...
Freight train blocking traffic on E. Montague Ave. cleared
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System on Thursday is hosting an informational event about...
Ralph H. Johnson VA hosting PACT Act information session for veterans
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Ralph H. Johnson VA hosting PACT Act information session for veterans
A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the...
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize