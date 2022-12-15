Venomous Portuguese man o’ war washes up on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island says a Portuguese Man o’ War washed up on the beach Thursday.

The animal, which is closely related to the jellyfish, is commonly found in the Atlantic Ocean. It lives on the ocean surface and has no means of propulsion.

Town officials say the animal may have been driven toward the Charleston area by recent wind circulation from warm water near the Gulf Steam.

The Portuguese man o’ war has long venomous tentacles that can inflict a painful sting on swimmers or beach walkers.

Town Administrator Andy Benke says in the coming weeks, beach visitors should exercise caution in the ocean and on the beach to avoid contact with the man o’ war.

“Although the colder water near the beach may kill the Man-o-War, it still has the capacity to sting and cause pain,” Benke stated in a news release.

So far, there have been no reports of any stings.

If stung, the town says the suggested remedy is to rinse immediately with salt water to wash away any microscopic nematocysts. Studies show fresh water is less effective as a treatment.

In the event of a severe allergic reaction, dial 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.