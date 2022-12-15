SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Toby and Pawley

By Jana Cugliari
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week our fluffy friends are from Dorchester Paws in Summerville.

Up first, is Toby. He is a 3-year-old lovebug, and is a mixed-breed weighing in at 59 pounds. Toby is one of the shelter’s lower-energy dogs. The shelter says he would love to lounge around all day! He is gentle and will love to snuggle with you, especially by burying his head into your chest. The shelter says he is good with other dogs. He would make a great fit for any family and is looking to spend the holidays in an adoption home!

Next is Pawley. She is a 6-year-old mixed breed who weighs just over 47 pounds. The shelter says she is a big cuddle bug and enjoys being around people. She would do best in a home with older kids and can go home with another dog if she can meet them first! Pawley loves to lounge around the house, play outside and give kisses whenever she can!

Dorchester Paws is hosting a Name Your Fee Adoption Special until Dec. 31. There is a minimum of $5, puppies are excluded and other exclusions may apply.

They will be at Firefly Distillery for the Holiday Market on Saturday from 12 - 5 p.m. There will be adoptable pets, vendors and cocktails.

They will also be at Raising Cane’s on Dorchester Road on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. for another adoption event.

For more information on adoptable animals at Dorchester Paws, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died from injuries sustained in a crash on...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed after hitting trailer on shoulder of I-26
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after responding to an accident report...
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home.
Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen
A Goose Creek man is behind bars and accused of setting a car on fire.
Goose Creek man faces arson charges after setting Jeep on fire

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘This is about the future’: Developers address concerns over solar farm
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Toby
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Pawley
The Colleton County School District has a new plan to stop some of the violence that’s been...
Colleton Co. to bring community members into school to stop violence