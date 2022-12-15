Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Toby and Pawley

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week our fluffy friends are from Dorchester Paws in Summerville.

Up first, is Toby. He is a 3-year-old lovebug, and is a mixed-breed weighing in at 59 pounds. Toby is one of the shelter’s lower-energy dogs. The shelter says he would love to lounge around all day! He is gentle and will love to snuggle with you, especially by burying his head into your chest. The shelter says he is good with other dogs. He would make a great fit for any family and is looking to spend the holidays in an adoption home!

Next is Pawley. She is a 6-year-old mixed breed who weighs just over 47 pounds. The shelter says she is a big cuddle bug and enjoys being around people. She would do best in a home with older kids and can go home with another dog if she can meet them first! Pawley loves to lounge around the house, play outside and give kisses whenever she can!

Dorchester Paws is hosting a Name Your Fee Adoption Special until Dec. 31. There is a minimum of $5, puppies are excluded and other exclusions may apply.

They will be at Firefly Distillery for the Holiday Market on Saturday from 12 - 5 p.m. There will be adoptable pets, vendors and cocktails.

They will also be at Raising Cane’s on Dorchester Road on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. for another adoption event.

For more information on adoptable animals at Dorchester Paws, click here.

