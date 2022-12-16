6 displaced, 4 units damaged in Daniel Island condo fire

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a Friday fire at a Daniel Island condo.

The Charleston Fire Department was called to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived and saw a fire on the outside of the four-story residential building. The department says crews worked the fire from the outside to the inside and extinguished the fire.

The building, which is undergoing exterior renovations, was occupied at the time of the fire. The Charleston Police Department says they evacuated the condo.

No injuries were reported; however, six people were displaced, and four condo units sustained damages.

Investigators have determined the fire originated within a void space inside the building.

They are still working to identify the cause of the fire.

