Aviation Authority, conservation groups partner to protect 90 acres of land on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of acres of forest on Johns Island will be protected permanently thanks to the Charleston County Aviation Authority and local conservation groups.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority and Lowcountry Land Trust announced a partnership Friday to protect 90 acres of land just north of Charleston Executive Airport.

Officials believe protecting the Oakville-Burden Creek property was a win for both the airport and the environment.

Lowcountry Land Trust said if the land wasn’t conserved, then several hundred homes could have been built next to the airport and could have caused more flooding.

Aviation Authority CEO Elliot Summey said the agency bought the property for $9 million and will remain undeveloped to be used as a clear zone for the airfield.

Summey pointed to a recent plane crash on the conservation site that, he said, could have hit someone’s home if it was developed.

Officials said the site is also home to a creek that feeds into the nearby Stono River.

“We don’t want to impair water quality,” Lowcountry Land Trust President & CEO Ashley Demosthenes said. “With the protection of this land, forests are natural filters, and so had it been clear cut and developed, then there would have been no filter for Burden Creek and the Stono River.”

On top of protecting the land from future development, the Aviation Authority said the conservation easement will allow them to extend the runway from 5,000 feet to 7,000 feet.

