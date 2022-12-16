BCSD lists job opening for Hanahan head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley Country School District listed a job opening on Thursday for a teacher/head football coach at Hanahan High School which seemingly would make the end of Art Craig’s tenure leading the Hawks.

The district announced back in September that Steve Blanchard was taking over as the interim head coach with no mention of what had happened to Craig. No statement has been made since then confirming that Craig still works for BCSD.

Craig was in the middle of his 3rd season with the Hawks when he left the team. He joined the school back in 2020 after winning 2 state championships at Timberland.

A district spokesperson could not provide any more details on the job listing. Craig did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

