Beaufort Co. authorities searching for man wanted for Sept. burglary

Jonathon Isrrael Paz, 18, is wanted for first-degree burglary of a Bluffton resident in September 2022(Live 5)
Jonathon Isrrael Paz, 18, is wanted for first-degree burglary of a Bluffton resident in September 2022(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a burglary that took place in September.

Jonathon Isrrael Paz, 18, is wanted for first-degree burglary of a Bluffton resident in September 2022, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

If you have any information on where Paz might be, you are asked to contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

