Berkeley Co. high school JROTC team wins state championship

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of a Lowcountry high school’s JROTC team are now state champions.

The Timberland High School Army JROTC Raider Team was up against ten other teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia on Dec. 10, the team’s instructor Fritz Hodges said.

The teams competed in five events that tested their attention to details, teamwork and overall resolve to push through their mental and physical limits.

Hodges says after the team came up short in last year’s championship, they were determined to win this year.

He says the team placed first in every event except one.

