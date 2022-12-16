SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Berkeley Co. high school JROTC team wins state championship

The Timberland High School Army JROTC Raider Team was up against ten other teams from South...
The Timberland High School Army JROTC Raider Team was up against ten other teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia(Fritz D. Hodges)
By Thomas Cassidy
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of a Lowcountry high school’s JROTC team are now state champions.

The Timberland High School Army JROTC Raider Team was up against ten other teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia on Dec. 10, the team’s instructor Fritz Hodges said.

The teams competed in five events that tested their attention to details, teamwork and overall resolve to push through their mental and physical limits.

Hodges says after the team came up short in last year’s championship, they were determined to win this year.

He says the team placed first in every event except one.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the...
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game

Latest News

A Goose Creek family is still mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son this holiday season.
Family of teen killed in Goose Creek shooting continues to mourn and follow the case
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family of teen killed in Goose Creek shooting continues to mourn and follow the case
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave...
CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway
Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking...
Report: Wando student charged after hunting shotgun, dead duck found in truck