SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say

Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu/Katy Winn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - Betty White’s longtime Southern California home has been demolished.

People reports the late actress’ assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared a photo online announcing the home’s demolition.

White died last December, weeks before her 100th birthday. She had spent more than 50 years inside the Brentwood-area home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was sold in June for $10.678 million after spending a month on the market. White originally purchased the home with her husband Allen Ludden in 1968.

The home had more than 3,000 square feet of space with five bedrooms and six baths, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was listed by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

According to People, the property was sold for “land value,” meaning it was always set to be torn down once purchased.

White was known for many projects in television through her iconic career that included such hits as “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the...
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game

Latest News

A Goose Creek family is still mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son this holiday season.
Family of teen killed in Goose Creek shooting continues to mourn and follow the case
It happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51.
Troopers: 1 dead after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
The money will help implement a program called Lowcountry Rising Above Violence through a...
MUSC to no longer hold pediatric transgender clinics, conservative group reacts
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves