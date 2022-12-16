SC Lottery
CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave away five refurbished bikes Friday morning to the winners of their holiday drawing.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Charlestonians now have bikes to help them better get around.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave away five refurbished bikes Friday morning to the winners of their holiday drawing.

CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is his favorite event of the year. To win the bike, people had to explain why they needed it and how they plan to use it.

Nathan Whittle-Olivieri says the bike is a game-changer for him.

“In my commute to work, I walk and so, in general, it’s okay but if it’s raining or something it’s a big bummer but not so much now,” Whittle-Olivieri said. “It is very exciting and I am very happy about it.”

Seekings says the holiday giveaway is part of an effort to get more people moving without adding more cars to the roadways.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

