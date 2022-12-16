Charleston Co. deputies will receive raises out of department’s budget

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has decided they will use $3.8 million of their own money not spent because of vacancies to raise deputies’ salaries. The decision comes after Charleston County Council decided to table its vote on the allocation of this money until January.

“She had so many vacant positions that a lot of her money went unspent,” Charleston County councilman for District 2 Dickie Schweers said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has about 150 vacancies according to data released at the end of October. Without paying the salaries for these positions, the department is willing to increase deputies’ salaries by about 12% in Jan. 2023 because CCSO deputies are making far less money in comparison to nearby departments.

Initially, Sheriff Kristin Graziano asked for this money to come from county council.

“The preference, in my opinion, would’ve been for her to use her own fund balance first and not the county administrators’ fund balance first,” Schweers said.

The Charleston County finance committee passed in a 5-3 vote with one absence for the money to come out of the county’s general fund balance. However, once it got to county council, they decided to table it at a 6-3 vote so the newly elected council can vote on it in January.

Sheriff Graziano provided a statement in response to the vote.

“I am deeply disappointed that after months of behind-the-scenes discussions with county administration and council members, hours of Sheriff’s Office staff work, four County finance committee hearings, and three votes, the Charleston County Council has decided to table its vote on the official allocation of money to fund salary adjustments until mid-January.

“Let me be clear: my commitment to the safety of our community and our public servants is and will continue to be out of duty – not politics. Several Council members understand the urgency we are experiencing, while others who purport to support us have chosen not to act. We are being transparent with our spending, and we wouldn’t have asked Council for assistance if we didn’t need it.

“The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office cannot and will not wait a second longer. We will go ahead by using our salary lapse, which we will exhaust before the end of the current fiscal year. In order for us to satisfy the public safety needs of our county residents, we will move forward to attract competent and quality applicants. We have wasted too much time already.

“The use of lapse money is putting a band-aid on the bigger issue, which is that we need a commitment from Charleston County to fund these adjustments permanently. As we hire more people, that money will run out quickly and will not last.”

Jenny Honeycutt, Charleston County councilwoman for District 9, says this should be revisited later.

“What she is concerned about, and is a legitimate concern, is if she commits to raising those salaries that means she has to shift everyone,” Honeycutt said. “There may come a time when she doesn’t have enough money and what I suggested is look, let’s get to that point and revisit this issue if you can’t make it in six months.”

Even though these raises will come out of the department’s budget for now, it will only go until June 30, 2023. County council will still have to make a vote in January to decide if they want to provide money for continuous raises in future fiscal years.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.