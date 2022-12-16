SC Lottery
Charleston Co. tables vote until January for $75M to fund I-526 expansion work

Council has voted to table a vote that would have set aside tens of millions of dollars to help pay for the remaining prep work to expand Interstate 526.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council has voted to table a vote that would have set aside tens of millions of dollars to help pay for the remaining prep work to expand Interstate 526.

County officials have identified $75 million available from the transportation sales tax that could be used to advance the interstate’s expansion.

Council’s finance committee voted 5-4 Thursday night to table the matter until January, when the new council is seated, but not before a passionate debate ensued.

“I just really feel that the work has not yet fully been done, and I support this,” Councilmember Kylon Middleton said. “Lord knows I support it, but when do we do the work?”

“This action tonight would be terribly, terribly fiscally irresponsible,” Councilmember Dickie Schweers said. “This would be the most fiscally irresponsible act I have seen in my 16 years. One certain thing here is that the county can’t afford to make a mistake here.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation requested on Dec. 2 that the county and the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank pay around $150 million to finish prepping the expansion. The cost would have been split 50/50 between the county and state bank.

The proposed expansion would begin from Savannah Highway, through Johns Island before finishing at the James Island Connector at Folly Road. If built, the final exit of 526 would be Calhoun Street on the peninsula’s medical district.

However, some locals said the over $2 billion in estimated costs is better spent elsewhere.

“The last cost estimate was $750 million seven years ago,” neighbor Rich Thomas said. “It’s three times more now, and there’s no value for $2.2 billion. There’s absolutely no value when we look at how that money could be spent on other pressing traffic, transportation and social needs in the county.”

County staff said another transportation sales tax could be necessary to pay for several programs and the interstate’s expansion.

Councilmembers said they want to figure out a way to pay for the entire project and not piece by piece.

“We are so fixed on completing 526,” Councilmember Henry Darby said. “Another failure is this council, we need to come up with something comprehensive.”

Darby suggested having the state pay more for the project instead of the county.

“We’re wanting to tax ourselves to build this road, wherein the state is going to save money by taxing ourselves and using the money they saved to go somewhere else,” Darby said.

The first finance committee meetings of the new council will be held on Jan. 12.

