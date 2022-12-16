Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified the victim as Patricia Brady. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

