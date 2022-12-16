Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire.
In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street.
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police.
Traffic-wise, Pier View Street between Seven Farms and River Landing is currently blocked.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
