SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Family of teen killed in Goose Creek shooting continues to mourn and follow the case

A Goose Creek family is still mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son this holiday season.
A Goose Creek family is still mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son this holiday season.(James Robinson)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek family is still mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son this holiday season.

The family of Sir James Anthony Robison says they are set on getting justice after Robinson died as a result of a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Goose Creek on Sept. 22.

In October, a judge denied bond for the suspect in custody, Aquan Grier. Sir’s family say their past few months, and future, revolve around seeing justice achieved for the 17-year-old.

“The situation was my nephew - he paid his life. So justice to me, would be for the person who took his life to spend the rest of his life behind bars, so he won’t be out here to do this to another family. So I want to keep what happened to my nephew in the public eye, so won’t get swept under the rug. Following this case, to the end is what’s keeping me sane,” Joe says.

James Robinson, Sir’s father, says his relationship with his son wasn’t perfect. But no family deserves to be ripped apart by death from a senseless shooting.

“Things started turning around and this just happened so abruptly. You know there’s no telling where, where we would have been out right now, even just these few months at this point, you know, seeing the things returning to the relationship,” James says.

The family says they are moving forward thanks to support from each other, faith and hope of a conviction.

“This family, which just happens to be my family, also, so it’s even more personal this time, this family has joined a club that no one wants to be a part of and the price of admission is too high. I just pray that the message of the brokenness that results from gun violence will ring out loud and clear. That others will embrace the pain that this family and so many other families have gone through because of someone’s misuse of a firearm,” Pastor Thomas Dixon, gun violence prevention advocate, says. “And I pray that that embracing of that pain will change someone else’s mind that they won’t make that decision to pick up a weapon and pull that trigger.”

Grier is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting. He is being held in Berkeley County without bond, and his next appearance is scheduled for late January.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the...
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game
Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

Latest News

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave...
CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway
Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and offer people who...
Lowcountry warming centers to open Sunday
In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street.
Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire
Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking...
Report: Wando student charged after hunting shotgun, dead duck found in truck