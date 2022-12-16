Family of teen killed in Goose Creek shooting continues to mourn and follow the case

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek family is still mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son this holiday season.

The family of Sir James Anthony Robison says they are set on getting justice after Robinson died as a result of a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Goose Creek on Sept. 22.

In October, a judge denied bond for the suspect in custody, Aquan Grier. Sir’s family say their past few months, and future, revolve around seeing justice achieved for the 17-year-old.

“The situation was my nephew - he paid his life. So justice to me, would be for the person who took his life to spend the rest of his life behind bars, so he won’t be out here to do this to another family. So I want to keep what happened to my nephew in the public eye, so won’t get swept under the rug. Following this case, to the end is what’s keeping me sane,” Joe says.

James Robinson, Sir’s father, says his relationship with his son wasn’t perfect. But no family deserves to be ripped apart by death from a senseless shooting.

“Things started turning around and this just happened so abruptly. You know there’s no telling where, where we would have been out right now, even just these few months at this point, you know, seeing the things returning to the relationship,” James says.

The family says they are moving forward thanks to support from each other, faith and hope of a conviction.

“This family, which just happens to be my family, also, so it’s even more personal this time, this family has joined a club that no one wants to be a part of and the price of admission is too high. I just pray that the message of the brokenness that results from gun violence will ring out loud and clear. That others will embrace the pain that this family and so many other families have gone through because of someone’s misuse of a firearm,” Pastor Thomas Dixon, gun violence prevention advocate, says. “And I pray that that embracing of that pain will change someone else’s mind that they won’t make that decision to pick up a weapon and pull that trigger.”

Grier is charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting. He is being held in Berkeley County without bond, and his next appearance is scheduled for late January.

