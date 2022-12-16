SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.(MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the...
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game

Latest News

A Goose Creek family is still mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son this holiday season.
Family of teen killed in Goose Creek shooting continues to mourn and follow the case
The money will help implement a program called Lowcountry Rising Above Violence through a...
MUSC to no longer hold pediatric transgender clinics, conservative group reacts
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family of teen killed in Goose Creek shooting continues to mourn and follow the case
Officials believe protecting the Oakville-Burden Creek property was a win for both the airport...
Aviation Authority, conservation groups partner to protect 90 acres of land on Johns Island