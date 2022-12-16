SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night.(MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.

The driver and the passenger of the SUV were not hurt.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game
Brandon Brigman, 28, is charged with two counts of grand larceny greater than $2,000 but less...
Report: Man dressed in Christmas suit arrested after golf cart chase
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Charleston County council decided to table its vote on the allocation of this money until...
Charleston Co. deputies will receive raises out of department’s budget
County officials have identified $75 million available from the transportation sales tax that...
Charleston Co. tables vote until January for $75M to fund I-526 expansion work
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One-on-one with Charleston Co. School Board Chair
Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots