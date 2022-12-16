Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.

The driver and the passenger of the SUV were not hurt.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.