Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base

Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base.
By Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base.

Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 5,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.

To get an uber on the base currently, residents have to walk all the way to the visitor center, which can be up to a mile away.

Sergeant Bateman said for many base residents, this is their first duty station, meaning it’s their first time away from home, and many don’t have a car and rely on walking or riding their bikes.

She said they want to make life as normal as possible for these first-time residents and having safe rides on and off the base is part of that.

Sergeant Bateman said spreading awareness about this program is so important to her because she wants base residents to have the same access to transportation opportunities as the rest of the community.

“I often see airmen just walking down the road, and I’ll pull over and pick them up and take them to their dorm room. But that means that they’re doing that quite often off the installation, or taking buses. I just want to provide them the chance to have the type of transportation that everyone else can have,” She said.

Current Uber drivers can gain base authorization by going to, or calling, the visitor center at Joint Base and asking for base credentials.

Sargent Batemen said no military affiliation is needed, you just need a background check to get rideshare access.

The number to the Visitor Center is 843-963-5729. For more information, click here.

