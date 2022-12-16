Local distillery creating 50+ jobs thanks to $10 million investment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Charleston’s first distilleries since prohibition is expanding.

The Striped Pig is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery looking to create over 50 jobs due to a $10 million investment.

Located in North Charleston, The Striped Pig Distillery will be expanding and adding 24,000 square feet to its current facility to accommodate a new bottling line and event space.

Pixie Paula Dezzutti, the owner of The Striped Pig, says giving back to the community and women empowerment is at the forefront of this expansion.

With the help of her children, they distill a handful of spirits in-house, but Dezzutti says they are looking to leverage the beverage space for the benefit of the community.

After being told “no” a handful of times, Dezzutti says this wouldn’t have been possible without a woman taking a chance on her and she’s looking to do the same in return.

“In this industry, women are a major asset and they are undervalued because organoleptically they have better taste buds, they naturally know how to nurture and serve, it’s just part of our DNA,” Dezzutti says.

A portion of their beverage sales goes back into the community by way of nonprofits and community organizations.

With the support of the North Charleston mayor and even Governor McMaster, Dezzutti is looking to complete this expansion by the summer of 2023.

Individuals interested in joining the Striped Pig Distillery team should visit the company’s contact page.

