SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Lowcountry warming centers to open Sunday

Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and offer people who...
Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and offer people who are experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay.(Live 5 (file))
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold weather in the forecast this weekend, two Lowcountry churches have decided to open their warming centers.

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC and Seacoast Summerville will open their centers Sunday night.

Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and offer people who are experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay.

Admission hours for both centers are from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and they will close the next morning (Monday) at 7 a.m. Both centers accept men, women and children, but not pets.

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC’s warming center is located at 1444 Remount Rd. in North Charleston.

“CARTA will provide free transportation to & from Rt 13, drop-off & pick up at Remount Road/ Allison Avenue,” the city of Charleston stated in a tweet.”

Site-specific questions can be directed to 843-744-0283.

Seacoast Summerville is located at 301 E N 5th St. in Summerville.

Free transportation to the center will be provided by Dorchester County on weekends and TriCounty Link during the week.

Site-specific questions can be directed to 843 486-0193.

Officials say both centers will provide a dinner and a to-go breakfast.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the...
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game
Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

Latest News

A Goose Creek family is still mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son this holiday season.
Family of teen killed in Goose Creek shooting continues to mourn and follow the case
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave...
CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway
In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street.
Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire
Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking...
Report: Wando student charged after hunting shotgun, dead duck found in truck