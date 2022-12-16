Lowcountry warming centers to open Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold weather in the forecast this weekend, two Lowcountry churches have decided to open their warming centers.

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC and Seacoast Summerville will open their centers Sunday night.

Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and offer people who are experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay.

Admission hours for both centers are from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and they will close the next morning (Monday) at 7 a.m. Both centers accept men, women and children, but not pets.

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC’s warming center is located at 1444 Remount Rd. in North Charleston.

“CARTA will provide free transportation to & from Rt 13, drop-off & pick up at Remount Road/ Allison Avenue,” the city of Charleston stated in a tweet.”

Site-specific questions can be directed to 843-744-0283.

Seacoast Summerville is located at 301 E N 5th St. in Summerville.

Free transportation to the center will be provided by Dorchester County on weekends and TriCounty Link during the week.

Site-specific questions can be directed to 843 486-0193.

Officials say both centers will provide a dinner and a to-go breakfast.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.