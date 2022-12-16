SC Lottery
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school

A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old student is in custody after deputies say they gave another student a marijuana edible.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says the student was experiencing effects from an edible marijuana cereal bar. EMS was called, and the student was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After speaking with the student, deputies say they discovered the student received the edible from another student.

A 17-year-old was then taken into custody by the sheriff’s office for the distribution of marijuana and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

“This is a very dangerous combination of mixing drugs and sweets that you just don’t know what drug is being used or just how potentate the mixture is and could cause serious illness or potential death,” Sheriff Lee Forster said. “We are so grateful the student is going to be okay.”

The investigation led deputies to Union County, where a search warrant was conducted on the 17-year-old student’s home. Investigators say they found additional edibles, marijuana, money and a gun.

The 17-year-old will now be facing criminal charges in Union County as well.

