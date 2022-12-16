N. Charleston woman honored for addressing disparities in multiple myeloma care

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston cancer survivor was honored nationally for her efforts to address medical equity for multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects the white blood cells in bone marrow.

Tiffany Williams is a former Medical University of South Carolina nurse who has beat bone marrow cancer and is trying to help African Americans address disparities when it comes to getting treated for the disease.

Williams said she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in November 2013 while working as a pediatric nurse and an assistant professor.

After getting a stem cell transplant, Williams said she was looking for support from other survivors but couldn’t find any.

She went on to found support groups in both Charleston and Orangeburg and was awarded for her efforts to address equity in New Orleans last weekend.

Williams said African Americans are more likely to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma and are sometimes worse off.

“African American patients are more than two times likely to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma,” she said. “We oftentimes don’t receive the standard of care, and we have worse outcomes, and that’s a huge disparity, and it’s something that didn’t quite sit well with me, and so I felt like I had to give voice to it and try to make a difference.”

Williams said she will continue working to address inequities by sharing her story and giving a voice to people battling multiple myeloma through the advisory boards she sits on.

