SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

N. Charleston woman honored for addressing disparities in multiple myeloma care

A North Charleston cancer survivor was honored nationally for her efforts to address medical equity for multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects the white blood
By Rey Llerena
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston cancer survivor was honored nationally for her efforts to address medical equity for multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects the white blood cells in bone marrow.

Tiffany Williams is a former Medical University of South Carolina nurse who has beat bone marrow cancer and is trying to help African Americans address disparities when it comes to getting treated for the disease.

Williams said she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in November 2013 while working as a pediatric nurse and an assistant professor.

After getting a stem cell transplant, Williams said she was looking for support from other survivors but couldn’t find any.

She went on to found support groups in both Charleston and Orangeburg and was awarded for her efforts to address equity in New Orleans last weekend.

Williams said African Americans are more likely to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma and are sometimes worse off.

“African American patients are more than two times likely to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma,” she said. “We oftentimes don’t receive the standard of care, and we have worse outcomes, and that’s a huge disparity, and it’s something that didn’t quite sit well with me, and so I felt like I had to give voice to it and try to make a difference.”

Williams said she will continue working to address inequities by sharing her story and giving a voice to people battling multiple myeloma through the advisory boards she sits on.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the...
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game

Latest News

After a decades long journey the International African American Museum has a home right here in...
International African American Museum delays opening
A Goose Creek family is still mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son this holiday season.
Family of teen killed in Goose Creek shooting continues to mourn and follow the case
The money will help implement a program called Lowcountry Rising Above Violence through a...
MUSC to no longer hold pediatric transgender clinics, conservative group reacts
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash