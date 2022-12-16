SC Lottery
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed bill could impose an extra fee on those moving to South Carolina from out of state.

State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-District 34) filed the bill, which would require new residents to pay $250 for a driver’s license and vehicle registration.

Goldfinch, who represents sections of Georgetown, Horry and Charleston counties, created the bill in hopes of having a fair system having residents catch up to pay for state taxes.

″I’m not trying to build a wall here,” he said in an interview with WMBF News. “What I’m trying to do is allow the system to be a bit fair for us who have been paying.”

One Horry County resident said he thinks the bill is outrageous, despite the fact that it could potentially reduce the financial burden on existing residents.

“We are taxed enough. Once we are here you shouldn’t have to pay extra when you want to live in a nice city like myrtle beach,” said Kevin Old, who lives in Horry County. “Just let them get here and start their life.”

Goldfinch said the additional money generated from fee would strictly go towards improving infrastructure, public education, and green space conservation and preservation.

Despite that, some think that the bill could keep people away from South Carolina.

“I don’t think that is something that is going to be welcoming for the people coming to here to Myrtle Beach. So if we are not trying to have new growth, I don’t think is going to be well,” said Rex Clark, who also lives in Horry County.

Goldfinch said he’s not out to attack anyone for wanting to move to South Carolina, but just wants an even playing field when it comes to taxes.

“Even though they may feel attacked. I’m not trying to attack them even though you and I have been paying for years in preparation for those people to come. That’s not fair,” said Goldfinch.

The senator also said he’s working on alternative methods for those who do not want to switch to a South Carolina license to pay state taxes.

South Carolina’s new legislative session begins in January.

