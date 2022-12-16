SC Lottery
Report: Wando student charged after hunting shotgun, dead duck found in truck

Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking...
Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking sticker passes.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wando High School student is facing a charge after police say they brought a hunting gun onto school property.

Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking sticker passes.

At 10:05 a.m., they spotted a truck that was parked in a teacher’s spot. There was a deceased duck, hunting attire and an empty beer can in the bed of the truck, according to an incident report.

Using Wando’s parking sticker database, they found the student to whom the truck was registered. When talking to the assistant principal before a search was conducted, the student admitted to having a shotgun in the vehicle, the incident report states.

Police say they found a 12 gauge shotgun and four boxes of unused shotgun shells in the backseat. In the front seat, there was a package of arrow tips, according to investigators.

The student said they went hunting that morning and “completely forgot” to take out the weapon before coming to school, the incident report states.

The student, whose name was not released, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, according to the report.

