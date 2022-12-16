SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Troopers: 1 dead after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

It happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51.
It happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday crash in Williamsburg County.

It happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51.

A 2006 international tractor-trailer was traveling south on SC 41, and a 2020 Hyundai four-door was traveling north on SC 41.

Corporal David Jones says the Hyundai crossed the center line and struck the tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai died on the scene, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt,

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the...
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game
Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of tax evasion alleging he failed to report nearly $7...
Alex Murdaugh indicted on tax evasion charges by State Grand Jury
The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with...
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire...
Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire
A Goose Creek family is still mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son this holiday season.
Family of teen killed in Goose Creek shooting continues to mourn and follow the case