Troopers: 1 dead after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday crash in Williamsburg County.

It happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51.

A 2006 international tractor-trailer was traveling south on SC 41, and a 2020 Hyundai four-door was traveling north on SC 41.

Corporal David Jones says the Hyundai crossed the center line and struck the tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai died on the scene, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt,

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

