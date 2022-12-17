SC Lottery
15th annual Chanukah in the Square set for Sunday

The 15th annual Chanukah in the Square will happen at Marion Square in downtown Charleston.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers say South Carolina’s largest annual Jewish event is taking place Sunday.

The 15th annual Chanukah in the Square will happen at Marion Square in downtown Charleston.

This year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations and children’s activities, according to a news release.

“Chanukah in the Square is a wonderful, family-friendly way to come together as a community,” the news release stated. “We will continue the tradition of lighting the menorah candles at sundown with beautiful historic Charleston as our backdrop.”

The event is organized by the College of Charleston Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program and Chabad of Charleston - Center for Jewish Life in partnership with the city of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

It goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for the event’s Facebook page.

Hanukkah starts on Sunday and lasts till Monday, Dec. 26.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

