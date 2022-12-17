CARTA to provide free rides on Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says they want to help people get around town this Christmas.

In an annual promotion, CARTA will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day.

“It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering free Christmas Day service as our gift to you,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “On behalf of all of us here at CARTA, we’re wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”

Click here to find CARTA’s maps and schedules.

