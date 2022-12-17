SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Deputies investigating after woman dropped off at mobile home park with gunshot wound

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman showed up at a mobile...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman showed up at a mobile home park with a gunshot wound.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman showed up at a mobile home park with a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded just after 2 a.m. to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Avenue where a woman had shown up with a gunshot wound to the leg, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The woman told deputies she was at a party when she was shot and someone drove her to Mundy’s Mobile Home Park and dropped her off, Knapp said.

Knapp said she told deputies that she knocked on a door to a home and said she had been shot. A person inside the home called for help and the woman was transported to a hospital with an injury believed to be non-life-threatening.

Knapp said the victim could not provide details on the location of the shooting or a description of the shooter.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash
A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday.
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school
The Charleston Fire Department was called to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at 11:30...
6 displaced, 4 units damaged in Daniel Island condo fire
SpaceX launched just before 6 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline

Latest News

SpaceX launched just before 6 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline
Chubby Checker, America's King of the Twist, gives a demonstration to show how its done, in...
Williamsburg County unveils marker to honor birthplace of singer Chubby Checker
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘A huge win’: Conservative group reacts to MUSC ending pediatric transgender clinics