Deputies investigating after woman dropped off at mobile home park with gunshot wound

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman showed up at a mobile home park with a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded just after 2 a.m. to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Avenue where a woman had shown up with a gunshot wound to the leg, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The woman told deputies she was at a party when she was shot and someone drove her to Mundy’s Mobile Home Park and dropped her off, Knapp said.

Knapp said she told deputies that she knocked on a door to a home and said she had been shot. A person inside the home called for help and the woman was transported to a hospital with an injury believed to be non-life-threatening.

Knapp said the victim could not provide details on the location of the shooting or a description of the shooter.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

