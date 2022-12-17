Deputies search for two men in connection to Beaufort County shooting, warn of increased presence

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are warning of an increased law enforcement presence as they search for two men in connection to a Saturday shooting.

Deputies said the public can expect an increased law enforcement presence near Carolina Avenue and Bruce K. Smalls Road as they search for two men in connection to a shooting on Possum Hill Road.

Deputies said the two men ran off during a traffic stop, at which point one of them lost a shoe.

Residents are being advised to avoid the area and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

