SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Gas prices tumble to 15-month low

What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans? (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief.

Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low.

AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18.

That is 14 cents lower than the previous week and 56 cents lower than a month ago.

Nineteen states now have an average gas price of under $3 a gallon, including Minnesota, Ohio and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash
A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday.
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school
The Charleston Fire Department was called to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at 11:30...
6 displaced, 4 units damaged in Daniel Island condo fire
SpaceX launched just before 6 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline

Latest News

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
Missing American student reunited with his mom, French source reports
Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took...
‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are warning of an increased law enforcement...
Deputies search for two men in connection to Beaufort County shooting, warn of increased presence
Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, and /mo19, fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place...
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents