Pinewood Prep head coach Pat Eidson gets 900th career win

Pinewood Prep head boy’s basketball coach Pat Eidson reached a new milestone on Friday night.
Pinewood Prep head boy's basketball coach Pat Eidson reached a new milestone on Friday night.
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pinewood Prep head boy’s basketball coach Pat Eidson reached a new milestone on Friday night.

The veteran head coach picked up his 900th career win in the panthers 66-57 win over Stall High School.

Eidson says he joined Pinewood Prep in 1989 and around that time he believes he had a little over 200 career wins. He’s picked up the last 700 all while coaching at Pinewood.

He says he loves coaching high school kids and knows this is where he belongs.

“This is really special. It’s special for me, it’s special for my wife, my family. Just their commitment to my occupation and staying faithful all these years and letting me do what I truly love,” Eidson said.

He added that he has no plans of slowing down or leaving coaching either.

“I have two grandsons on the team. I got to coach both my children in high school,” Eidson said. “Melissa in volleyball and Chuck with basketball and now I’m coaching my grandchildren. It’s just like a dream for me really. God has blessed my life so much, I’m just thankful.”

Pinewood Prep moves to 10-4 on the season after Friday’s win.

