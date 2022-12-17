SC Lottery
‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together

Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday.

The North Charleston Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program began with breakfast with Santa. Then, kids were able to drive with officers to Walmart on Dorchester Road, arriving to the store in a caravan with a big entrance, with the kids controlling the vehicles’ lights and sirens.

About fifty officers escorted more than forty specially selected North Charleston kids around the store, pushing carts and helping kids pick out items. Kids were given $200 to use in the store.

Chief Reggie Burgess says he wants to show kids that officers are humans just like them through events like this.

“When do they ever get the opportunity to spend a good quality of time with an officer, to be in the officer’s car, to talk to the officer to find out who he is and what they’re doing or who she is, so this is a great opportunity for us to be relationship building with our officers and the kids,” Burgess said.

The kids could use the money on whatever they wanted.

“Children right now , they’re buying gifts for their parents, they’re buying gifts for their friends,” Burgess said, “That’s when you’re saying to yourself, I put people ahead of me. That right there is spiritual.”

