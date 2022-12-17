SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline

SpaceX launched just before 6 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launched just before 6 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.(Meredith Mutispaugh Williamson)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you were commuting in Charleston on Friday evening, you might have seen something out of the ordinary in the sky.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) on Friday evening at about 5:48 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Not long after, people who were outside or on their evening commute saw it soaring through the sky to the east.

One viewer, was at Ashley River Park for a viewing of the Grinch, when they spotted the spacecraft in the sky.

Source: Live 5

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ramaci, owner of a Deleware Corporation named Elements of Genius, was arrested on...
Charleston businessman arrested and charged with wire fraud totaling more than $700K
Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the...
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn
Dana Washington, 34, is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school property during a...
Woman faces charges after bringing gun to high school basketball game

Latest News

SpaceX spotted along Lowcountry skyline
The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with...
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’
After a decades long journey the International African American Museum has a home right here in...
International African American Museum delays opening
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash