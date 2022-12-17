SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you were commuting in Charleston on Friday evening, you might have seen something out of the ordinary in the sky.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) on Friday evening at about 5:48 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Not long after, people who were outside or on their evening commute saw it soaring through the sky to the east.

One viewer, was at Ashley River Park for a viewing of the Grinch, when they spotted the spacecraft in the sky.

