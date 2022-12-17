West Ashley library closes temporarily

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A library in West Ashley temporarily closed on Saturday for ongoing renovations.

The renovations at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd., are expected to take several months to complete.

The library will receive an interior refresh, including new paint, carpet and furniture, according to Charleston County Public Library spokesperson Doug Reynolds.

During the closure, items placed on hold will be re-routed to the Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library at 1735 N. Woodmere Dr.

The renovations are a part of a $108.5 million referendum that was passed in 2014. That money was for Charleston County to build five libraries and update the existing branches.

“As part of that project, the Wando Mount Pleasant Library opened in June 2019, the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library opened in November 2019, the St. Paul/Hollywood Library opened on June 8, 2020, and the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library opened on Nov. 2, 2020,” Reynolds said.

Construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library is currently underway, with an anticipated opening in 2023.

