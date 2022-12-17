SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

West Ashley library closes temporarily

The renovations at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd., are expected to...
The renovations at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd., are expected to take several months to complete.(Charleston County Public Library)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A library in West Ashley temporarily closed on Saturday for ongoing renovations.

The renovations at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd., are expected to take several months to complete.

The library will receive an interior refresh, including new paint, carpet and furniture, according to Charleston County Public Library spokesperson Doug Reynolds.

During the closure, items placed on hold will be re-routed to the Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library at 1735 N. Woodmere Dr.

The renovations are a part of a $108.5 million referendum that was passed in 2014. That money was for Charleston County to build five libraries and update the existing branches.

“As part of that project, the Wando Mount Pleasant Library opened in June 2019, the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library opened in November 2019, the St. Paul/Hollywood Library opened on June 8, 2020, and the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library opened on Nov. 2, 2020,” Reynolds said.

Construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library is currently underway, with an anticipated opening in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash
A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday.
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school
SpaceX launched just before 6 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline
The Charleston Fire Department was called to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at 11:30...
6 displaced, 4 units damaged in Daniel Island condo fire

Latest News

In an annual promotion, CARTA will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day.
CARTA to provide free rides on Christmas
The 15th annual Chanukah in the Square will happen at Marion Square in downtown Charleston.
15th annual Chanukah in the Square set for Sunday
Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took...
‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together
Chubby Checker, America's King of the Twist, gives a demonstration to show how its done, in...
Williamsburg County unveils marker to honor birthplace of singer Chubby Checker