1 arrested after Saturday shooting in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say a 27-year-old man is in custody after firing shots at his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle during an argument.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says Tommie Lee Gill Jr. was arrested on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and fleeing to evade arrest or detention.

Deputies said they responded to Possum Hill Road in Burton around 10 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

Once they arrived, they learned Gill had stopped in the road where his ex-girlfriend was pulled over and an argument began. Gill then pulled out a handgun and fired it into the air and then at the vehicle when the woman tried driving away from the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said they were able to locate the vehicle Gill was traveling in and attempted a traffic stop on Trask Parkway near Bruce K. Smalls Drive resulting in a pursuit ending at the end of Moses Road.

Gill and another unknown man then jumped out of the vehicle and ran, deputies said.

Deputies said they were able to use a K-9 team to locate Gill, but were unable to locate the other man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Matthew Wilfong at 843-255-3308, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.

Gill was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

