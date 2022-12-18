1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that left one person dead and another injured.

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday on South Carolina Highway 6 near Coopers Store Road about one mile west of Moncks Corner.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 2014 Ford pickup was traveling east on Highway 6 and a 2009 Chevrolet pickup was traveling west when the driver of the Chevrolet crossed the center line and hit the other truck head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with injuries, Ridgeway said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.