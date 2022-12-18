Ash Nearly Shoots Bulldogs Back in Second Half

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel got a career-high nine three-pointers from Austin Ash as the Bulldogs nearly erased an 11-point second-half deficit before falling, 75-70, to Longwood Saturday afternoon inside McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: Longwood 75, The Citadel 70

Records: Longwood (7-5), The Citadel (5-6)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Tied 2-2

How it Happened

· The game got exciting down the stretch after The Citadel found themselves down by 11 points with 8:03 left to play.

· A three-pointer from Austin Ash sparked a 9-2 run to pull the Bulldogs within four points at the 5:22 mark.

· After a basket from Longwood. Ash hit a three-pointer and Stephen Clark scored down low to make it a one-point game.

· The Lancers were able to hit a pair of free throws, before Ash came calling again with two more three-pointers to put the Bulldogs ahead 68-65 with 1:55 to play.

· Longwood mad four consecutive free throws to regain the lead before Madison Durr scored down low to pull The Citadel within one.

· The Citadel had a chance to take the lead late, but a shot was blocked down low and the Lancers went on to make four free throws for the final margin of victory.

Inside the Box Score

· Austin Ash scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc. He knocked down six of his three-pointers in the second half.

· The nine three-pointers are the most for a Bulldog since Jason Roche hit nine against Samford on Feb. 5, 2022.

· Ash also added a team-high eight rebounds and three assists.

· Stephen Clark and Jackson Price each added 12 points.

· Clark was 6-of-7 from the floor and added five assists and two blocks.

· Price went 5-of-6 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Up Next

The Bulldogs hit the road Dec. 20 to take on North Carolina Central at 7 p.m.

