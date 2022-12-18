The coldest in more than a decade is on the way with increasing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today will feature plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 50s. Sunshine will continue into Monday before a storm system develops near our coast bringing an increased chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Late next week we’ll be watching an Arctic front that will likely bring a very cold stretch of weather to our area before Christmas. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the 50s and will fall into the 30s in the afternoon. With the wind, it will feel like the 20s later in the day. Temperatures drop into the teens and 20s Friday night with wind chill values in the single digits for some by Saturday morning. Due to the cold temperatures a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday. The last time we saw a high temperature in the 30s in December was back in 2010. This occurred two other times since 2000, (2000 and 2004).

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 54, Low 32.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 53, Low 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 52, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 56, Low 48.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 60, Low 44.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers. Windy and Turning Colder. Morning Temperatures in the 50s, Cooling Into the 20s and 30s in the Afternoon.

