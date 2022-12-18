Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Friday crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC 51.

A 2006 international tractor-trailer was traveling south on SC 41, and a 2020 Hyundai four-door was traveling north on SC 41.

Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the Hyundai crossed the center line and struck the tractor-trailer head-on. The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Brunson’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

