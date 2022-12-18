SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Crews on scene Mount Pleasant fire

Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.
Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says one person was rescued from a Sunday fire.

Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a one-story house with heavy black smoke.

Spokesperson Matthew Tidwell says the road is closed, and crews are still on the scene.

“Rifle Range is closed due to hose lines on the ground,” Tidwell says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman showed up at a mobile...
Deputies investigating after woman dropped off at mobile home park with gunshot wound
The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with...
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’
Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s...
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
SpaceX launched just before 6 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline

Latest News

Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori...
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Newell Bruorton is charged with hit-and-run with minor personal injury, hit-and-run property...
Man driving the wrong way on Savannah Highway hit several cars, police say
The first-ever Chanukah in Folly River Park will be held Sunday night on Center Street.
Folly Beach to host first Chanukah celebration
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision