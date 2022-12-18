Crews on scene Mount Pleasant fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says one person was rescued from a Sunday fire.

Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a one-story house with heavy black smoke.

Spokesperson Matthew Tidwell says the road is closed, and crews are still on the scene.

“Rifle Range is closed due to hose lines on the ground,” Tidwell says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

